Wabash Spring Fire near Custer now 100% contained

040822-CusterFire1.jpg

The smoke from the Wabash Spring Fire can be seen for miles north of the actual fire taking place about five miles west of Custer on Thursday morning.

 Matt Gade / Journal staff

In little more than 24 hours after it was initially reported, the Wabash Spring Fire near Custer was declared 100 percent contained on Friday.

Wabash Spring Fire Public Information Officer Kelsey Bean said the fire that burned around 111 acres was contained by 10 a.m. Friday. It was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday when fierce winds were producing gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour.

By late Thursday afternoon, the fire five miles west of Custer was 50 percent contained, according to Great Plains Fire Information.

The winds calmed down over night and firefighters were greeted with clear skies on Friday. Bean said the “diligent and quick” response of firefighters was key to stopping the blaze despite challenging weather conditions on Thursday.

Mop-up efforts were ongoing Friday and there were no reports of damaged structures, Bean said.

According the National Weather Service, wind gusts exceeded 60 mph Thursday in the Black Hills.

At the height of the fire, evacuations were recommended for residents along Fjerdingren Place, Big Pine Road,  Highway 16, Palomino Place and Pinto Lane.

Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road was closed in the morning, while power outages were reported in an area stretching from the Four Mile area to Custer Limestone.

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

