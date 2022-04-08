Wabash Springs Fire near Custer now 100% contained

The Wabash Springs Fire, a wildfire that broke out five miles west of Custer on Thursday morning, has been reported as 100% contained, as of 10 a.m. Friday.

The final acreage was reported as 111 acres, according to Wabash Springs Fire Public Information Office Kelsey Bean.

The fire was monitored overnight, she said, and credited the “diligent and quick” response of everyone involved for their success.

Mop-up efforts will continue Friday, which includes walking the perimeter to check to for hotspots and ensure everything is completely out.

Bean reported there was no damage to any structures around the area.

