Wages, benefits claim most of city budget increase

Mayor Steve Allender is proposing a 13.5% overall budget increase to Rapid City’s 2023 fiscal year budget over 2022 Monday night.

In a special session before the Rapid City Council meeting, Allender proposed increasing the budget to $219,056,876 with the majority of increases attributed to an increase in wages, benefits and a growing community, which Allender called “growing pains” in a Thursday interview ahead of the meeting.

“There’s no doubt the city budget’s going up,” he said. “We experienced the effects of inflation just like private sector organizations, and we have to deal with reality. We also experienced the shortage of labor, increased labor costs, delay or shortage of equipment creating ongoing maintenance issues, and there’s a variety of reasons why this budget keeps going up. I consider much of this to be growing pains.”

Allender said the goal is to maintain the same service levels the city has in the past to an expanding community. He said this is not just in terms of streets and residences, but also increasing use of recreational facilities and parks, which create additional expenses.

The Enterprise Fund funds areas of Public Works like the Solid Waste Division and the water division. Allender said those divisions have budgets similar to the private sector where they project revenues based on user fees, and the budget stays within those parameters.

“Private sectors may seek a profit. What we would seek would be to break even and be financially prepared for the upcoming year in terms of equipment, purchases and any other infrastructure development that needs to take place for those operations,” Allender said.

The Monument also falls within the Enterprise Fund, which operates on revenue generated from events and receives a portion of the gross municipal receipts tax, or the BBB tax.

Allender said the General Fund — which includes the police and fire departments, Parks and Recreation, Community Development, the library, the City Attorney’s Office, Human Resources and the Finance office — will change as the fiscal year progresses. He said the General Fund is more subject to change and more subject to the local economy than the Enterprise Fund. He said the departments wait for the available revenue through taxes and user fees and then adjust budgets in accordance with that to provide services.

He said Public Works is one of the departments directly affected by growth and new demands from the building community. Allender said the department is in need of additional employees to help maintain the service level. He also said Parks and Recreation is affected by the growth, with more people using city amenities.

Allender said the total General Fund net expenses is $80,870,278. The total expenses/funding is $86,127,683 with the $5,257,405 difference in the interdepartmental charges. Allender said the notable change is how the police and fire departments are addressing homelessness.

“Having police officers and firefighters, paramedics respond to homeless calls for service is extremely expensive and creates a shortage of those resources,” he said.

In the past year, the city contracted with Journey On and Volunteers of America. In the first six months of 2022, Journey On responded to 4,325 calls for service, which creates an estimated $600,000 in savings of personnel and resources.

“Those are resources that are desperately needed in other areas,” Allender said.

He said Journey On has also saved the city on almost 1,100 ambulance runs, an estimated saving of $504,000. Combined, it’s a saving of almost $1.1 million.

“The bonus is these entities are providing a better service,” he said. “It’s better, it’s less expensive, it’s more sustainable and has a better chance of being successful. It’s too early to tell if we’re seeing any real change or any real success. Just this month we’re reporting some drops in the number of people going into the Safe Solutions, but that’s a moment in time. We certainly need more time to see if that’s a trend or a one-time look.”

Journey On is a street outreach team that co-responds to calls regarding homeless individuals in Rapid City. Volunteers of America works with the organization on case management and emergency housing.

Allender’s proposed 2023 budget calls for an increase in both the Journey On and Volunteers of America budgets. If approved by the council, Journey On would see an increase to $360,000 from its original $150,000 allocation from the General Fund, and Volunteers of America would see an increase to $150,000 from its $75,000.

Allender said he is also proposing an additional communications person and a chief of staff position for the Mayor's Office and will commit to becoming compliant with modern cybersecurity standards, which includes updating subscription licenses for city employees. He said they hope to add an analyst and technician to the IT department

The 2023 proposed budget is a 13.5% increase from 2022, which saw a 12% increase over 2021’s budget. Allender said it’s a higher rate than inflation and there’s reason to be concerned. However, he said there were decades of skimping and trying not to appear to be a spending politician which postponed some maintenance and other costs.

“We’re trying to stick with all of our purchasing schedules so that we can have reliable service for our citizens,” he said.

Allender has long supported the idea of changing the city’s budget model in relying on sales tax for some departments. He said when he started as mayor, the sales tax was about 44% of general fund revenue and now it’s about 42%.

“It’s going in the right direction,” he said. “We have to pay attention to user fees, fees for services, we have to do that because that’s responsibility. That’s a responsible way to budget.”

The council's first hearing for the budget is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers. The council must approve two formal readings of the budget by Sept. 30.