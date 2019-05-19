Ken Edel and Dan Holsworth see different things when they look at Deerfield Lake.
Edel, a retiree and passionate angler from Rapid City, sees a big sheet of water with lots of wasted fishing potential due to a longstanding no-wake restriction. Traveling across the lake at the 5 mph limit, it can take his boat 25 minutes to get where he wants it to go.
“Is anybody benefiting from that?” Edel asked. “I don’t think so.”
Holsworth, of Hermosa, said many people are in fact benefiting from the no-wake restriction, including his customers. He is one of the owners of Mt. Meadow Campground & Resort, near Deerfield Lake.
When Holsworth looks at the lake, he sees a calm body of water that is treasured by people who enjoy shore-fishing, canoeing, kayaking and other serene activities away from the noise and choppy water generated by speed boats and jet skis.
If the no-wake restriction on Deerfield Lake is removed, Holsworth said, “It would be a horrible thing.”
The future of the no-wake restriction is under consideration by the Game, Fish & Parks Commission, an eight-member board appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.
In April, Edel petitioned the commission to replace the no-wake restriction and 5 mph speed limit with a 25 mph speed limit.
Earlier this month, the commission decided to advance the petition to a proposal. The proposal will be considered during a public commission meeting at 2 p.m. Central time June 6 at the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre; meanwhile, written public comments on the proposal may be submitted through June 3.
Deerfield Lake was created during the 1940s when the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation constructed a dam on Castle Creek, 16 miles northwest of Hill City in the rural west-central portion of the Black Hills National Forest.
The no-wake restriction on Deerfield Lake is at least 55 years old, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the land around the lake pursuant to a memorandum of understanding with the Bureau of Reclamation. That memorandum dates to 1964 and is still in force, according to the Forest Service. The memorandum includes a stipulation that says, “Motor boats on the reservoir shall be limited to and not exceed a no-wake boat speed which is defined as normal docking or trolling speed.”
Meanwhile, state law gives the Game, Fish & Parks Commission authority to adopt rules governing the management, use and improvement of lakes, and the commission has used its authority to designate no-wake zones, public swimming zones, electric-motor only zones, no-boating zones, and other restrictions on water bodies or parts of water bodies across the state.
John Lott, aquatic section chief for the Department of Game, Fish & Parks, indicated that the memorandum between the Forest Service and Bureau of Reclamation will have no influence on the commission.
“GF&P was not a party in that agreement and it is the GF&P Commission that has authority to set boating restrictions in South Dakota,” Lott said.
You have free articles remaining.
Current rules designate all of Deerfield Lake as a no-wake zone, which by definition includes a 5 mph speed limit.
At 414 acres of water surface area, Deerfield is the second-largest lake in the central portion of the Black Hills, behind the Pactola Reservoir’s 860 acres and ahead of Sheridan Lake’s 375 acres.
Parts of Pactola and Sheridan are designated as no-wake zones or swimming zones, but the remainder of both lakes is open to fast-traveling boats.
Edel said Pactola and Sheridan have become such popular destinations for water skiing, jet skiing and tubing that the water gets too rough for his fishing boat by about 11 a.m. most summer weekends. Edel said he does not begrudge those fun-seekers their right to use the lakes, but he resents being deprived of an opportunity to motor around Deerfield at a reasonably high rate of speed.
A 25 mph limit on Deerfield would be fast enough to allow better fishing opportunities, Edel contends, while keeping water skiers and jet skiers away.
“What I’m proposing is still going to leave it a family-friendly lake,” Edel said.
Holsworth said Edel’s proposal would ruin the lake for people who value its solitude.
“You can come up and have tranquility up here, and that’s why we call it God’s country,” Holsworth said. “It’s a piece of heaven up here.”
That was evident Tuesday afternoon, when only a handful of people could be seen on or around the lake on a warm and sunny day.
Mike Bridwell, who said he lives a mile from the lake, was walking a dog along the shoreline and said he opposes the removal of the no-wake restriction.
“I like it the way it is,” Bridwell said. “It’s nice and peaceful and quiet.”
Cheyne Cumming, of Rapid City, was walking two dogs on a hiking trail alongside the lake, where the only sounds were the wind and croaking frogs.
“The Black Hills needs places for those of us who aren’t in love with motorized vehicles and want peace and quiet,” Cumming said.
Lott, of the GF&P, said public input will be a key factor in the commission’s decision.
“It certainly is a unique resource,” Lott said, “but all the reservoirs in the Black Hills are unique resources, and with any resource like that, multiple user groups very often want different things.”