Walgreens, CVS expand COVID vaccine availability

Rapid City area pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are expanding customers' ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
CVS, located at 1415 Eglin St., is now accepting walk-in COVID vaccine appointments as well as same day scheduling. Walgreens, located at 540 Mount Rushmore Road will offer same-day COVID vaccine appointments beginning Thursday.
CVS' COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations, according to a press release.
Walgreens pharmacies have expanded their availability to provide more convenient scheduling options and further improve accessibility to vaccination, according to a press release.
At Walgreens, appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or calling Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens.
For a list of vaccine providers in Pennington County and to schedule an appointment online, visit the State Department of Health website.