Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccines in Rapid City

Walgreens pharmacy is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Rapid City as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The Walgreens at 540 Mount Rushmore Road joins Walmart and the Medicine Shoppe in providing vaccinations as well as Monument Health and the Oyate Health Center.

Pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program follow the same vaccination guidelines set out by the South Dakota Department of Health. Currently, South Dakotans who qualify for Priority Group 1E are eligible to receive a vaccination. Group 1E includes fire service workers and critical infrastructure workers.

Critical infrastructure workers are defined as working in these sectors: water and wastewater, energy, finance, food service, food and agriculture, legal, manufacturing, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics, information technology and communications.

