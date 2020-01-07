Walkers find man's body in Rapid Creek

A call came in just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a man was partially submerged in Rapid Creek.

Brendyn Medina of the Rapid City Police Department said first responders said the man, who looked to be in in his late 20s, was found near the Maple Street Bridge between East Omaha Street and East Saint Louis Street. He was declared dead at the scene.

Medina said officers spent the morning speaking to people in the area including the passers-by who discovered the body while walking by on a bike path.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play but an autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with additional information, should call 605-394-4131.

