Wall aims to increase area housing options with infrastructure progress

The Echo Valley housing subdivision, a 41-lot project that began in Wall in 2010, currently only has six lived-in homes within the subdivision — but a boost from the city is finally jump-starting 24 more.

The city of Wall committed at its last City Council meeting on December 5 to assist the developers of the project in putting in infrastructure — sewer, water and road — for 24 of the lots. Of those 24, 15 will be workforce housing.

The city council approved a bid from Quality Driven Services, a company out of Box Elder, in the amount of $1.425 million, to complete the water, sewer and electrical conduit in shaping the road and gravel service for the road down through the Echo Valley subdivision.

“We’re trying to help them develop,” said Wall Mayor Mary Williams of Echo Valley, LLC, and the company behind the subdivision.

Progress since its 2010 inception has been somewhat stunted, “because it’s so expensive per lot,” Williams said. They were unable to move ahead, “and so this is really helping them.”

Helping housing also helps the city, she said.

“We can’t bring new businesses to town if we don’t have housing,” Williams said. A new industrial park, on the verge of completion, is aiming to do just that. Williams sees the cost of putting in housing infrastructure as an investment in the city and its future.

Wall Economic Development Director Kallie Ruland told the Journal in September over 400 people commute to Wall on a daily basis, including Wall Drug, Badlands National Park and National Grassland employees. There simply isn't room in Wall to house them.

As Rapid City expands east, combined with the looming completion of Wall’s industrial park and the incoming airmen attached to the B-21 mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base, housing is a priority for Wall.

The city currently has three developments available — options that Williams said have “really all come together at the same time.” Wall’s Hansen Subdivision has seven lots, one of which has a Governor’s House, which was recently placed on it, and Hillcrest, which has four available lots.

“We have choices for people,” Williams said. “We not only have lots, we’ve got choices as to which development they want to live in and how they want to move forward. That’s very exciting.”

Williams hopes increased housing in Wall will provide an attractive option for incoming airmen to Ellsworth.

“We’re very enthused about what’s happening at Ellsworth Air Force Base,” she said. “We’re letting them know there will be houses with front yards.” She also emphasized the town's “wonderful" school system and safe community.

A Box Elder housing study completed in August identified a 150-name waitlist for base housing, equating to about a six-month wait. On a clear day, Wall is a 43 minute drive from Ellsworth’s Main Gate, Williams said.

With last Monday’s bid award, the city anticipates construction of the Echo Valley infrastructure will begin in spring of 2023, with an estimated two to three months to complete.

“Bottom line is we are developing lots to build houses,” Williams said.