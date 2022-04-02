Wall approves bid to begin digging on industrial park

Wall's city council approved a $1.4 million bid Thursday morning from Underground Construction to begin digging on Phase 1 infrastructure for the Wall Industrial Park.

Mary Williams, Wall Economic Development Corporation President, anticipates Phase 1 will be completed mid-summer. The park is divided into 18 lots, with Phase 1 tackling the first four. Work to be completed with Phase 1 will include digging trenches for lift stations, water, sewer pipes, and utilities and electricity. The timeline will also include connecting the park to the city’s waste water system.

“As soon as possible weather-wise, we’ll start moving dirt,” Williams said. “This is so exciting. It’s so close to coming to fruition.”

The vision that first launched the industrial park several years ago was a desire to “retain and expand local business first,” Williams said. “Wall has been so land-locked, there are people doing business in places that really don’t accommodate them anymore.”

The industrial park will not only give local businesses a chance to expand, but invite other businesses in, she said. The hope is that the park will recruit new small businesses to Wall and diversify its economy.

“There’s so much growth opportunity for us right now,” Williams said.

With an already-robust tourist industry in the city, the industrial park will target an added layer of agricultural business. A comprehensive plan that has been in the works for two years identified a need to diversify, recognizing the tourist industry as seasonal.

“We have tremendous farmers and ranchers that have been here for generations,” Williams said. “We’d like to accommodate some of their needs. Possibly even some processing plants, to utilize products already grown in the area.”

The Wall Industrial Park is looking for small companies, ideally with two to five employees. Williams hopes the anticipated growth associated with the park will only serve to enhance what the citizens of Wall have already come to value about their community.

“People appreciate having a small town, with a great education system,” she said. “Being able to live in a small community, where kids are safe. We have a lot of great selling points here in Wall. It’s a great place to be and to grow your kids.”

The park, a vision three years in the making, has been a collaborative effort from the start. The price of construction has made growth challenging for small towns, Williams said. Assistance from the Pennington County Commission and interest from Underground Construction provided crucial momentum.

Last August, the Pennington County Commission chose the Wall Industrial Park as one of a number of designated projects to assist with funding allocating estimated construction costs in the amount of $661,900.

“That is absolutely what got us over the hump to move forward,” Williams said.

She described a trail of tire tracks slotting the dirt out by the project sign marking the park, a visual representation of the local interest and enthusiasm. Williams painted a hopeful picture of local kids returning from college to start businesses right in their hometown — one piece of the vision that originally fueled the industrial park. A vision that, after Thursday morning, is one step closer.

