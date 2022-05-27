Wall breaks ground on industrial park

The city of Wall and the Wall Economic Development Corporation broke ground on phase 1 of their 18-lot industrial park Wednesday.

The first phase will tackle infrastructure for four lots of the park, as well as connecting to the city infrastructure on Fourth Avenue. The city approved a $1.4 million bid with Underground Construction, LLC, out of Rapid City in March.

Wall Mayor Mary Williams said she is “very excited,” describing the “marvelous machines” sitting out on the lots, beginning the process of moving dirt.

“This just makes it more real,” she said.

The city of Wall first approved the designated area for the park in February 2020.

“We have had people watching us for a long time,” Williams said, but until now, it’s “looked like an alfalfa field.” Williams expects now that dirt and machines are in motion, conversations will begin about buying the lots.

Williams called the amount of work accomplished since February 2020 “overwhelming,” crediting the project’s design firm, ISG out of Sioux Falls, the city’s engineering firm, KLJ out of Rapid City, and a $661,000 grant from the Pennington County Commission to complete the infrastructure from the park to the city’s infrastructure.

“That grant is what made it possible for us to make this happen,” Williams said.

The city also hopes to be able to call the park the only certified industrial park in western South Dakota, pending an application with the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development, currently being processed. Certification would mean other companies looking to expand could find information on the park on the Governor’s Office of Economic Development website.

In addition to the industrial park, Wall’s expansion efforts include the Echo Valley housing development and a new housing study to be completed by 4th of July. The last housing study done in Wall was in 2016.

“We have a lot of stuff in place to do things right and get dollars,” Williams said. “We’re trying to keep our pedals moving.”

Williams highlighted the mission of WEDC, quoting former WEDC Executive Director Liliya Stone, “to be a catalyst to encourage, facilitate, and empower community members to generate growth in Wall.”

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.