HOT SPRINGS | A fire near Wall Canyon is about 50 percent contained, according to officials.
Great Plains Fire Information supplied an update at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that said the fire had burned approximately 43 acres.
Caused by lightning, the fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday near the canyon, about 5 miles south of Hot Springs.
According to the update, the fire started on state land but by Tuesday morning was burning on state and Forest Service land.
Rugged terrain made access difficult for firefighters. State, local and other agencies responded, including a state dozer and National Guard helicopters.
Cool, rainy weather on Tuesday, however, offered a reprieve and helped firefighters as they battled the blaze. Aircraft were released from the fire on Tuesday.