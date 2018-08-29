HOT SPRINGS | The Wall Canyon Fire has been contained, according to fire officials.
Great Plains Fire Information wrote that as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was 100 percent contained.
Caused by lightning, the fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday near the canyon, about 5 miles south of Hot Springs.
Officials say the fire burned approximately 43 acres on state and Forest Service land.
Rugged terrain made access difficult for firefighters, and responding resources included a state dozer and National Guard helicopters.
Cool, rainy weather on Tuesday helped firefighters battle the blaze, and aircraft were released from later that afternoon.
Wednesday's update said crews would continue to patrol the area the rest of the day and into Thursday as needed.