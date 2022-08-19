Wall Economic Development welcomes new director

The Wall Economic Development Corporation has a new director.

After a four-month vacancy, Kallie Carey, a 2020 graduate of Black Hills State University, has filled the void and replanted her Wall roots in the city where she was born.

Carey’s parents, Blaine and Paullyn, lived in Wall for 10 years before moving her to Huron at the age of 4. Paullyn was the City Finance Officer in Wall and her dad, Blaine, was an Ag teacher.

“I’ve always had kind of a connection to Wall,” Carey said.

Carey has spent the past two years working in U.S. Sen. John Thune’s office, R-S.D., where she also worked as an intern her junior year of college. A political science major, with a minor in business administration, Carey said her college focus was about exploring career paths, and ultimately, just “hoping for a job.”.

Her political science major and time with Sen. Thune's office, while not necessarily a targeted future in politics, provided her valuable communication skills. Communication is key, she said.

“I think a big part of the (Wall Economic Development Director) is communication and working directly with community members, business owners, potential businesses coming into town,” she said, “as well as state, local and federal level agencies.”

While she’s been able to translate her political and communication skills to her new job, she really credits 4-H, FFA and rodeo.

“Those gave me the skills to not be afraid to take charge,” she said, “and lobby for Wall.”

Carey has been involved with rodeo since she was five years old, and started 4-H when she was 8. Having had her dad as an Ag teacher, she was “pretty heavily” involved in FFA from eighth grade through her senior year.

Along with her experience, she’s also brought her family history back to Wall, receiving an unending slew of “Oh, you’re Blaine and Paullyn's daughter!” and “Oh, I remember you!” or “I saw you when you were this big!” Carey said she loves it. She’s also met many people within the community who worked with her mom when she was City Finance Officer, or taught with her dad.

Since moving back to Wall this spring with her fiancé, Carey has connected her childhood memories with what she described as a thriving, growing community she will now dedicate her career to helping grow.

“Wall is always moving forward,” she said, “and always working to better the community.”

Carey said she hopes to encourage more people who graduate to come back and invest in their hometown to “keep the community thriving.”

Fresh off her first week on the job, she said her main focus is growth. She’ll be working on housing, getting the industrial park up and running and looking into grants and housing. She’ll also be working with committee members to “get the ball rolling and bring the critical need for housing to Wall.”

Part of that includes the Echo Valley development, a housing development in its first phase. Located off Golf Course Road, the development is currently focused on utilities and infrastructure.

She’ll also be serving as the assistant finance officer for the City of Wall—another full-circle moment from her mom’s early days in the city.

Ultimately what drew her back to Wall was the community, she said.

“And I wanted to be helping the people that I know, and that I’m going to grow in, and that my family will be living in,” Carey said.

Carey said she’s experienced a lot of positive feedback from the community, happy to see somebody in the position with a connection to Wall.

“And that’s how I felt,” she said. “I’ve just always felt a connection to Wall in that way. It’s kind of where I started out.”

Her goals for housing and the industrial park, she hopes, will shine a spotlight on Wall, and what the city is accomplishing.

“I just want to ensure I’m a good resource for the community,” Carey said, “and I am able to promote the town in a way that benefits everyone.”