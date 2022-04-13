Wall elects Mary Williams to be its next mayor

Wall has a new mayor, and she's the first woman elected to the office in the city’s history.

Mary Williams won Tuesday's election with 146 votes, while Gordy Kraut received 108 and Jackie Kusser 18 votes. The east Pennington County community has 575 registered voters. Williams will assume her duties on April 19 at the next Wall City Council meeting.

“We’re making history in Wall,” City Finance Officer Carolynn Anderson said Wednesday.

Acting mayor Rick Hustead assumed the position in November after Mayor Marty Huether’s resigned. He informed the council in November that other responsibilities had pulled him away.

Williams has been a Wall resident for 21 years. She now serves as president of Wall Economic Development and is Co-Chair of the Wall Senior Living Facility/Funding Committee. She also has worked with the Wall Rodeo Boosters, St. Patrick Church Finance Council, Wall Senior Living Committee, Wall Marketing Hometown America, Wall School Board, Wall Badlands Chamber, and been a grant writer for school and community organizations. She has also served on the Wall School Board and is past chair of the Wall Badlands Chamber.

Ward 2 voters, meanwhile, re-elected Alderman Stan Anderson on Tuesday. He received 58 votes from 177 registered voters. Zack Hoffman received 43 votes while Jason Leonard had seven votes.

The city council will canvass the unofficial results at its April 19 council meeting.

