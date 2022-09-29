Wall housing study identifies need for rentals, senior housing

A housing study recently completed for the city of Wall revealed two major takeaways: a need for rental housing and senior housing.

“That’s actually really good news because those are two areas we’re working on,” said Wall Economic Development Director Kallie Carey,

One step the city is taking towards addressing senior housing is an approach called “Aging in Place,” a committee in its early stages sprouting from the Wall Economic Development Corporation. The goals include working towards single-level housing sites, offering home health care, “somebody would mow their grass for them, scoop their snow, things like that,” Carey said.

These services would be geared towards people who need to move out, Carey said, because their homes are too big for them to maintain. The committee is taking a three-pronged approach, beginning with investigating programs offered for getting seniors immediate assistance and care they need.

Carey said they've met with Monument Health to explore home health options. Discussions included what insurance would look like for seniors, Meals on Wheels, grocery delivery, information on social security, Medicare and Medicaid, among others.

The second prong involves working with Pennington County Housing to discuss Prairie Village Apartments, an income-based apartment facility in Wall. The proposal would look at ways to potentially gear the apartment complex back towards senior living.

Third on the list would be building single-level town homes in Wall for seniors to be able to move into, and out of their multi-story homes, to downsize, Carey said.

The study, conducted by Community Partners Research, Inc. of Faribault, Minnesota, recommended 10-12 independent light-service units for senior living. A consultant hired by the city indicated building a senior living facility in Wall wouldn’t be financially feasible, launching the committee to explore other options.

The study’s other major takeaway was a need for more rental units, recommending development of 14-16 market-rate rentals. While it indicated a declining population, over 400 people commute to Wall on a daily basis, Carey said.

She said many Wall Drug, Badlands National Park and National Grassland workers commute from Phillip and Rapid City every day, and there simply isn’t room in Wall to house them.

“We are seeing young people coming in here and not wanting to buy or build,” Carey said. “They are wanting to rent.”

That number is expected to grow as Rapid City expands east, and with the looming completion of the Wall Industrial Park, expected this fall. With the park comes new people, and with new housing brings the need for more jobs and bringing more people in the Wall area, Carey said.

“I think it definitely will create more jobs, which of course is going to promote growth,” Carey said. “So I think this all kind of ties in together — housing is the need. And we also need the industrial park. It's all a full circle process.”

While Wall has seen a reduction of households and population, Pennington County has continued to grow, the study indicates. Driven primarily by strong growth in Rapid City, the entire county added 3,658 households between 2010 and 2020, and added nearly 8,300 people, continuing a long-term pattern of growth county-wide.

The study identified 36 existing rental units in Wall, with zero vacancy as of Thursday. The city has three housing subdivisions underway, including the 41-unit Echo Valley project.

Preparing to handle the growth and housing needs in Wall is a “process,” Carey said, feeling they have adequate time to address the growth projections, which the study estimated at about 4-5 households a year over the next five years. In addition to the coming housing subdivisions, Carey indicated conversations and ideas are in motion to get ahead of the coming growth.

While the study identified needs in Wall, Carey said it didn’t present any shocking revelations. The residents of Wall have been aware of the trends over the years, observing the changes and people coming and going.

What the study will provide, however, is an opportunity to seek funding. Eligibility for funding from the South Dakota Housing Authority is contingent upon an updated housing study, she explained, an effort spearheaded by former WEDC Director Liliya Stone. Wall’s last study was conducted in 2016.

The study identified both barriers and strengths in Wall's road to housing development, along with 23 recommendations. It encouraged Wall to be realistic but proactive.

“Wall is anticipating growth,” Carey said. “And we are working hard to continue to expand our current and existing businesses, but bring in new businesses as well. And in order to do that, we need to be able to accommodate those people coming into Wall to work, live and play.”