Wall Industrial Park named a 'Certified Site'

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced Thursday that Wall Industrial Park in Wall has been named a Certified Site in the category of Light Industrial.

“The community of Wall has chosen to invest in their community through the process of becoming a certified site. I commend them on the work they have done. Congratulations to them,” said GOED Commissioner Steve Westra.

The 85-acre park, just off Interstate 90 on Airport Road, broke ground last May and is now shovel-ready for construction. Geared towards manufacturing and production, precision ag, bio-science, and wholesale/distribution businesses, Wall is targeting these industries and more, as they work to grow the community.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Wall. We are the only certified site West River at this time and this shows that Wall is expanding and open for business,” said Wall Economic Development Director Kallie Carey.

Carey said there has already been interest from outside entities as well as local businesses looking to move or expand to the new park.

Phase 1 of the park will tackle infrastructure for four lots of the park, as well as connecting to the city infrastructure on Fourth Avenue. The city approved a $1.4 million bid with Underground Construction, LLC, out of Rapid City, in March.

The city of Wall first approved the designated area for the park in February 2020. In May, Wall Mayor Mary Williams told the Journal that the amount of work accomplished since February 2020 was “overwhelming,” crediting the project’s design firm, ISG out of Sioux Falls, the city’s engineering firm, KLJ out of Rapid City, and a $661,000 grant from the Pennington County Commission to complete the infrastructure from the park to the city’s infrastructure.

GOED’s Certified Site Program offers businesses pre-qualified sites that are ready for development. Detailed information including price, availability, utilities, access, and environmental assessments can be found at https://sdgoed.com/tools-resources/find-properties/certified-sites/

GOED’s program is available to all economic development organizations, counties, cities, townships, planning districts, business improvement districts, and developers.