Wall to elect new mayor in April 12 election

The city of Wall will be electing a new mayor at their April 12 municipal election. The resignation of former Mayor Marty Huether last November left the position vacant, with Council President Rick Hustead serving as acting mayor in the interim.

The April 12 ballot will feature an unprecedented three candidates for mayor, a number that has drawn an increased interest from the community, according to City Finance Officer Carolynn Anderson.

“We’re lucky if we have two,” she said.

Anderson said while there has not been a noticeable increase in voter registration, Wall residents generally remain consistently active in their election participation.

Hustead, who has served on the council since 1984, will hand over mayoral duties to the newly elected mayor at the council meeting immediately following the election.

As council president, the role of acting mayor automatically fell to Hustead upon Huether’s resignation. Hustead made it clear, however, he had no interest in the appointment, which would have required he give up his council seat.

As council president, and acting mayor, he is still able to vote on what he described as “three very qualified candidates.”

Hustead said his stint as acting mayor has been a smooth one. A busy winter combined with already-familiar chair duties resulted in a smooth transition. He anticipates an equally-smooth transition when the duties are handed off yet again next month.

The anticipation for a new mayor has been building since before Huether’s November resignation, said Anderson.

“[Huether] had made it public that he didn’t plan to run again,” she said.

His resignation, however, came earlier than expected. If Huether had finished out his term, it would not have expired until July 1, a date obstructed for Huether by conflicting priorities.

In a resignation letter presented to the Wall City Council on Nov. 4, 2021, Huether expressed a personal division between mounting obligations and his mayoral responsibilities.

“It has been a wonderful and humbling experience,” he said, but could not do both.

The vacancy has now paved the way for the three mayoral hopefuls ending their campaign on April 12: Gordy Kraut, Mary Williams, and Jackie Kusser. Hustead will begin the council meeting on April 19, and the meeting with close with one of these candidates as the new mayor.

The voter registration deadline for the April 12 municipal election was Monday, with absentee ballots available until April 11. The polls will be opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 12, at the Wall Community Center. Wall will also be electing a Ward 2 Alderman on April 12.

