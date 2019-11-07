WALL | Wall area residents are invited to the second Annual Festival of Trees hosted by the First Interstate Greater Wall Area Fund on Friday, Nov. 22, at First Interstate Bank at 418 Main St.
Hand-decorated trees and wreaths will be sponsored by area businesses and organizations and displayed at First Interstate Bank. Trees and wreaths will be auctioned off and proceeds will go to the local community foundation. This year’s Festival also includes silent auction items donated by local businesses and individuals.
The free event begins at 5:30 pm. and includes live and silent auctions. A grant in the amount of $4,000 will be awarded to a local nonprofit and two new board members will be introduced.
First Interstate Greater Wall Fund was established in 1989 with the South Dakota Community Foundation and since has granted over $470,000 to local charitable causes. More than $550,000 in contributions has been endowed to benefit good causes for years to come in the local area.
Annually, applications are requested from community charitable causes and 4.5% of the fund’s value is made available for distribution.
Grant dollars have been awarded to area youth for scholarships, the Wall Rodeo Booster Club, Wall Community Library, Country Cupboard Food Pantry, Wall Ambulance Service, Wall Health Services and the Wall City Park.