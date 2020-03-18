Walmart announces new hours, special shopping periods in wake of virus

Walmart U.S. stores have adjusted their operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing efforts to clean and sanitize the store.

Because older customers may be more vulnerable to the coronavirus, the company is offering this population special shopping hours. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Walmart's Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

In order to serve the broadest number of customers, stores will have limits for certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Stores will temporarily shut down their Auto Care Centers. Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.

