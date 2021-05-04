Walmart now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 Immunizations are now available to customers and employees in all Walmart and Sam's Club's over 5,000 pharmacy locations across the country, including the 17 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in South Dakota.
Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments, and the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase nationwide access.
“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Health & Wellness for Walmart and Sam's Club. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”
All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across South Dakota are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.
The company launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The campaign is an extension of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program, and it provides educational materials in our stores and clubs about the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
As part of the GOTV effort, Walmart is utilizing mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly into select communities via events and gatherings. The company is also emphasizing vaccine access in locations that reach customers in vulnerable communities. With the expansion of vaccine supply nationwide, there are now nearly 4,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering the vaccine in locations designated as Medically Underserved Areas by the Health Resources and Services Location (HRSA).
To encourage vaccination in these communities, Walmart and Sam’s Club will continue partnering with national and local non-profits, community partners and faith-based organizations on community vaccine events.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.