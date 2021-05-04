Walmart now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 Immunizations are now available to customers and employees in all Walmart and Sam's Club's over 5,000 pharmacy locations across the country, including the 17 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in South Dakota.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments, and the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase nationwide access.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Health & Wellness for Walmart and Sam's Club. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across South Dakota are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.