Camp Quality Black Hills, a new camp in South Dakota, is planning a fun-filled summer getaway for kids who’ve battled cancer.
The camp will be a place where children and teens can simply have a good time, according to Dennae Russell, executive director for South Dakota-Camp Quality Black Hills. Camp Quality is a nonprofit organization that provides camps and year-round programs nationally and internationally for children who have had cancer and their families. Camp Quality Black Hills will be the organization’s 17th location in the United States.
Registration is open now for Camp Quality Black Hills at campqualityusa.org/bh/. If at least 15 campers are registered by June 15, Camp Quality Black Hills will launch its first summer camp July 7 to 11 at Dakota Frontier Camp in Whitewood.
“We are taking children that have been affected by cancer but who are not going through treatment so it’s as safe as possible,” Dennae said.
The camp is open to cancer survivors and their siblings ages 5 to 17, and it’s free. The Camp Quality organization is supported by contributions from individuals, corporations, service organizations and foundations so that it can provide camps and events at no cost to campers and their families.
“We hope people in the community start spreading the word,” Dennae said. “We need the help of the community in order to make Camp Quality Black Hills a reality.”
Camp event coordinator Jessie Russell is putting together a wide variety of indoor and outdoor fun. The line-up will include a bird presentation by Black Hills Raptor Center, archery demonstrations by Outdoor Campus West, arts and crafts, games and puzzles, songs, smoothie-making and exercise classes, roping a fake steer, and many, many Legos.
On the first day of camp, kids will go on a scavenger hunt. “It’s so they can get to know the camp area better. It takes them all through the camp and gets them oriented,” Jessie said.
Outdoor activities could include nightly campfires, hiking, movie night, a pie or water balloon fight, and a dance — depending on the weather. Dakota Frontier Camp is equipped with a GaGa ball pit, 9 Square, box hockey, carpet ball, pickle ball, spike ball, basketball, volleyball, tetherball, horseshoes and more. Bear Butte Lake and Bear Butte State Park are nearby.
Jessie hopes to offer field trips as well, including swimming at the Sturgis Community Center and a tour of the Homestake Gold Mike.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re really hoping we can get (enough) campers and make this happen,” Jessie said.
The camp will include sessions for cancer survivors' brothers and sisters, Dennae said. Giving siblings a chance to talk about how cancer has affected them and their families is vital.
“Siblings get put on the side while everyone is focused on the kid that is sick,” she said.
Dakota Frontier Camp itself is like a Wild West adventure, complete with a “barn” for crafts and games. Diane and Ron Johnson of Sturgis bought the property on Bear Butte Lake Road in 2012 and began building the camp in 2013. Campers’ rooms are ADA compliant.
“We are built like an ‘Old West’ town with seven storefronts on each side of the street. Behind the fronts are bunk rooms and bathrooms, the main office and clinic, each with a different décor and theme. … All décor is the ‘Old West’ of the 1800s,” Diane said.
Hosting Camp Quality Black Hills is part of Dakota Frontier Camp's overall mission.
“It was a dream I had to build a camp facility for kids that have health or economic issues. At the time, so many kids were having to go out of state to attend a specialty camp,” she said. “This could not have been done without the work and support of my husband and our family.”
“We are prairie with great views of the ‘Hills’ to the west. Kids have especially liked the openness, blue sky and places to just run. We have been told that it is such a relaxing place,” Diane said.
If Camp Quality Black Hills does not have enough kids registered this year, it will launch its first summer camp event in 2020 and plans to offer summer camps annually, Dennae said. For more information or to volunteer, go to campqualityusa.org/bh/. For more information about Dakota Frontier Camp, go to dakotafrontiercamp.com.