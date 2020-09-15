Ward 5 councilors to have public town hall meeting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ward 5 Council members Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew will hold a town hall meeting on Oct. 6.

They will also address community issues before the City Council. Topics and more information will be released closer to the meeting date.

Those who attend will be asked to social distance.

The town hall meeting is also open to the public, not just Ward 5. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 in council chambers at City Hall.

The spring town hall was canceled due to COVID-19.

Armstrong and Drew have hosted biannual public forums and town hall meetings since November 2017.

