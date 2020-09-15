 Skip to main content
Ward 5 councilors to have public town hall meeting
Ward 5 councilors to have public town hall meeting

Rapid City Hall

Ward 5 residents will be able to meet with Council members Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew about current topics and issues in the community at an Oct. 7 town hall meeting.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Ward 5 Council members Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew will hold a town hall meeting on Oct. 6.

They will also address community issues before the City Council. Topics and more information will be released closer to the meeting date.

Those who attend will be asked to social distance.

The town hall meeting is also open to the public, not just Ward 5. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 in council chambers at City Hall.

The spring town hall was canceled due to COVID-19.

Armstrong and Drew have hosted biannual public forums and town hall meetings since November 2017. 

