Rapid City Councilmembers Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew plan will discuss flood projects with their constituents in Ward 5 at a public forum scheduled for Tuesday.
The forum was originally planned for April 11 but had to be rescheduled due to the winter storm that struck South Dakota that week.
Tuesday's forum will be the fourth biannual event Armstrong and Drew have hosted. Drew previously said that topics of conversation will include the updated map of the ward's floodplain that a private contractor is crafting for submission to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She said the current flood map hasn't been updated since 1981.
Drew had said 20 homes could be taken off of floodplain status as a result of the redrawing, meaning their owners would no longer be obligated to pay for flood insurance. She said several properties could be reclassified as being in a floodplain as well.
The two are also seeking input on drainage issues from residents who live along Lime Creek.