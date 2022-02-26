Ward's clutch free throws send Belle Fourche past RC Christian and into SoDak 16

BELLE FOURCE — Belle Fourche overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Rapid City Christian 49-48 in the final round of Region 8A playoffs on Saturday night at Edwin Petranek Armory.

Christian led for the game’s first 22 minutes and 46 seconds before the Broncs capped off a 11-2 run with a pair of Mataya Ward free throws to tie the game at 38-38 with just over one minute left in the third period.

Down the stretch the lead shifted between the two teams, and the Lady Comets took a 49-48 lead with 18 seconds to play when Holliday Thorton knocked down one of two free throws.

After a timeout, Belle Fourche waited to take the last shot and Ward drew a foul that sent her to the line with two seconds to play and a chance to win the game. The sophomore sank both to give the Broncs a 50-49 lead, and the Lady Comets' shot fell short as the buzzer sounded.

“I give my girls credit, they didn’t go away,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. “We stayed aggressive on the defensive end and worked hard down there, so all of the credit goes to them. I tip my hat to Christian, they played, shot the ball well and they are a good ball club.”

Olivia Kieffer led the way for the Comets with 17 points but picked up her fourth foul of the game with 3:06 left in the third quarter. The call proved a major factor in the game and forced the junior to sit for the remainder of the period, and caused a shift in defensive strategy for Christian with the game on the line.

“We had our chances,” Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win and a few things down the stretch there didn’t go our way. We are not going to pin it on those last few moments though, it could have been any time during the game. A basketball game always comes down to a couple of possessions and it just didn’t go our way tonight.”

Belle Fourche’s Ward finished the game tied with Kaylin Garza for a team-high 12 points.

Four of Ward’s points came with under one minute to play on a putback to tie the game at 48-48 and the game-winning free throws.

“When I was standing at the line, I took a couple of deep breaths, said a little prayer and just trusted it was going to go in,” Ward said. “It was going in because of our team, it wasn’t me it was the team, they were the base underneath me.”

The Broncs turn their attention towards Hamlin (20-2), the team that ended their run at the state tournament last season. Ward thinks Belle Fourche possess the ability to change people's perception of South Dakota basketball.

“I think we can show everybody that west river teams are underrated,” Ward said. “The underdogs can definitely come and win.”

Belle Fourche and Hamlin will meet Thursday at a neutral site that will be determined early next week.

Christian looks forward to a promising group of returning players for the 2022-23 season. The Lady Comets will bring back most of their production, and Olivia Kieffer, who is committed to the University of South Dakota, needs just 176 points to surpass 2,000 career points.

“I sum it up by saying, I am so blessed to get to hang out with such a great group of girls,” said an emotional Joe Kieffer. “They blessed me and our school on so many levels because of the content of their character, and they are just a great group of young ladies.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

