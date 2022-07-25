Warm weather expected to return near end of week

A fast rain over Rapid City Sunday night caused minor flooding, but a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said flash flooding is not expected with anticipated rain Monday and Tuesday.

Hydrologist and meteorologist Melissa Smith with the National Weather Service in Rapid City said a monsoonal flow from the Pacific Ocean caused the weather to bring extra moisture to the area. However, more hot weather is on the rise over the next week.

"The flow isn't very strong and the storms won't move super quickly," Smith said.

She said it depends on where the storm sets up, and if there is any flash flooding, it will not be widespread.

She said the flash flooding in east Rapid City and new daily record set for July 24 of 2.22 inches at the weather service's office was caused by runoff. It broke the city's previous daily July 24 record of 1.05 inches set in 2005.

Smith said Rapid Creek was reported out of its banks from around St. Patrick Street and into the valley, most of which was caused by a hard downpour of rain.

She said runoff can happen when the ground can't soak up the moisture fast enough and in the presence of impervious surfaces, like concrete. She also said much of Rapid City's drainage comes through the eastern side of the city, so it is not surprising to see high water near the county fairgrounds.

Smith said the Sunday night weather also broke the daily July 24 record at the Rapid City Airport with 1.18 inches, breaking the previous record of 0.80 inches set in 1977. The records date back to 1942.

According to rainfall reports, Black Hawk received 1.6 inches of rain Sunday night and portions of Hermosa received 0.54 inches of rain.

Smith said if the band of weather that crossed over the area had been a little further north, there likely would have been a different result for flooding.

She said as the moisture pushes east, western South Dakota will return to a weather pattern of hot and dry weather with near average temperatures by the end of the weekend and early next week.