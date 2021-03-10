Warmer air impacts Rapid City snow, southern hills receives 6 to 8 inches

An upper air mass delayed snowfall in Rapid City Wednesday morning, reducing the amount of snow the city was expecting, the National Weather Service said.
Snow began falling in Rapid City at 8:45 a.m., much later than originally forecast, and temperatures in downtown Rapid City hovered just above the freezing mark during the daylight hours Wednesday. As the snow fell through Wednesday afternoon, little to no accumulation occurred.
"There is a small wedge of dry air aloft here plus northerly low-level winds bringing in just enough dry air to slow the onset of snow," a bulletin from the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning.
The delay caused the weather service to lower its expected snowfall in Rapid City to 1 to 3 inches. The original forecast was three to four inches. Once the snow began to fall in Rapid City, warmer temperatures did not allow for much accumulation.
In the southern hills and plains, Custer, Oglala, Pine Ridge and Kyle received upwards of 6 to 8 inches. Wall and Kadoka received anywhere between 4 to 6 inches in the central plains.
Near the Nebraska-South Dakota border, snowfall up to one foot was reported in various locations. The Northern Hills and plains received little to no snow accumulation.
Rapid City Street Department crews were on standby most of Wednesday after the late onset of snow and temperatures above freezing kept any snowfall from causing daytime hazards, spokesman Darrell Shoemaker said late Wednesday afternoon.
"Crews will be monitoring road conditions during the afternoon commute as well as during the evening and overnight hours; and will be treating any troublesome areas that may arise with decreasing temperatures and wet road conditions," he said. "Drivers are advised to be aware of possible slippery conditions (Wednesday) evening and overnight."
Another storm system is expected to impact the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin Wednesday afternoon. The higher impacts are expected to be south of Interstate 90 and mostly into Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
The weather service said it's too early to pinpoint the exact locations, but a mix of rain and snow could impact southwest South Dakota Saturday through Monday.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.