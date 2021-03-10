Warmer air impacts Rapid City snow, southern hills receives 6 to 8 inches

An upper air mass delayed snowfall in Rapid City Wednesday morning, reducing the amount of snow the city was expecting, the National Weather Service said.

Snow began falling in Rapid City at 8:45 a.m., much later than originally forecast, and temperatures in downtown Rapid City hovered just above the freezing mark during the daylight hours Wednesday. As the snow fell through Wednesday afternoon, little to no accumulation occurred.

"There is a small wedge of dry air aloft here plus northerly low-level winds bringing in just enough dry air to slow the onset of snow," a bulletin from the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning.

The delay caused the weather service to lower its expected snowfall in Rapid City to 1 to 3 inches. The original forecast was three to four inches. Once the snow began to fall in Rapid City, warmer temperatures did not allow for much accumulation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the southern hills and plains, Custer, Oglala, Pine Ridge and Kyle received upwards of 6 to 8 inches. Wall and Kadoka received anywhere between 4 to 6 inches in the central plains.

Near the Nebraska-South Dakota border, snowfall up to one foot was reported in various locations. The Northern Hills and plains received little to no snow accumulation.