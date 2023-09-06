The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is warning locals of an uptick in scam calls.

This time the scammers are asking for payment on Zelle from calls that look like they originate from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO advises anyone receiving such a call should hang up immediately and call their office. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office generally does not collect warrants or fines over the phone. An individual would be asked to settle a warrant fee in person.

PCSO can take payment over the phone on certain types of warrants. If it is a Power of Attorney (POA) warrant, they can take credit card information and process it. However, anyone can confirm if they have an outstanding warrant by looking on the website pennco.org/warrantsearch.

Any time someone receives a call from law enforcement demanding or soliciting money over the phone, they should be skeptical. No legitimate agency will accept gift cards. Hang up and call law enforcement directly at (605) 394-6117.