Downtown Rapid City missed the record for the second wettest recorded year by .03 inches.
The downtown area saw 27.4 inches of rain in 2018, said Alex Calderon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City. Only more fell in 1946 with 27.42 inches and in 1962 with 28.89 inches, said meteorologist Keith Sherburn.
"We got close to second and first is just way above the others, so it would be tough to reach that," Sherburn said.
The previous third wettest year was in 1915 when 27.14 inches fell, he said. The wettest day this year was May 18 when 1.79 inches of rain were recorded.
The snowiest day was March 16 with 10.5 inches measured in downtown Rapid City, Sherburn said. A total of 83.6 inches of snow fell this year, making it the fourth snowiest recorded year, said Calderon. The record was 101.6 inches in 2013, the year of the Atlas winter storm.
Temperatures in 2018 ranged from a low of minus 18 degrees on Jan. 1 to a high of 102 on June 14, Sherburn said. Feb. 9 saw the lowest high temperature of the year at 2 degrees, while Aug. 11 had the highest low of 72 degrees.
The Rapid City National Weather Service, which covers most of western South Dakota and northwest Wyoming, issued 376 severe thunderstorm and 19 tornado warnings in 2018, Calderon said. He said a warning doesn't always mean the storm or tornado actually formed.
Sherburn called it a "fairly standard year" in terms of weather events. Exceptions, he said, were "how wet it was in the spring and summer . . . with how close we were to the wettest record" and unusually strong EF-3 tornadoes.
EF-3 tornadoes have winds blowing from between 136 and 165 miles per hour in a scale that ranges from EF-0 to EF-5, which has winds of more than 200 mph.
Four tornadoes, including an EF-3, touched down June 1 near Gillette, Wyo., and damaged homes, rolled vehicles and snapped electrical poles, according to the National Weather Service's Rapid City's 2018 shareholder report. One of four tornadoes on June 28 in Harding County was also an EF-3 and collapsed walls of homes and destroyed farm machinery and outbuildings.
Other significant weather events in 2018 included flooding on May 18 in Rapid City caused by a thunderstorm that dumped up to three inches of rain in about an hour, the report says. Rapid Creek overflowed near the Central States Fairgrounds, asphalt was ruined on Fairlane Drive, some vehicles were swept away and several people had to be rescued.
On July 27, the report says, a storm downed trees and dropped golf ball-sized hail on Spearfish and baseball-sized hail fell and damaged between 550 and 600 homes in the Pine Ridge Reservation. Two days later, 120 mph winds and a brief tornado damaged about 30 more homes.