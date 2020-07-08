Washington state motorcyclist died in crash near Hot Springs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Pasco, Washington, man has been identified as the person who died late Friday night in a crash north of Hot Springs.

A 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it collided with a southbound 2016 Harley Davidson FLHXS motorcycle that was traveling in the northbound lane. Michael Rowland, the 37-year-old motorcycle driver, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Andrew Johnson of Hot Springs was the 29-year-old driver of the Grand Prix. He suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Monument Health in Rapid City.

Three juvenile passengers in the Grand Prix suffered minor injuries. All four vehicle were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

