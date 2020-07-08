Washington state motorcyclist died in crash near Hot Springs
alert top story

Washington state motorcyclist died in crash near Hot Springs

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A Pasco, Washington, man has been identified as the person who died late Friday night in a crash north of Hot Springs.

A 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it collided with a southbound 2016 Harley Davidson FLHXS motorcycle that was traveling in the northbound lane. Michael Rowland, the 37-year-old motorcycle driver, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Andrew Johnson of Hot Springs was the 29-year-old driver of the Grand Prix. He suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Monument Health in Rapid City.

Three juvenile passengers in the Grand Prix suffered minor injuries. All four vehicle were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News