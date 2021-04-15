 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mayor Steve Allender explains Rapid City's Vision Fund
WATCH NOW: Mayor Steve Allender explains Rapid City's Vision Fund

In the premiere episode of City Beat, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender speaks with the Journal about the city's Vision Fund — its history and its future.

The Vision Fund has been utilized to fund several dozen projects in Rapid City since 1995, and its origin dates back to the early 1970s when it was created to fund the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

