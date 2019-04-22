The next installment of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “Where Do We Go From Here” series will be on “Water in the Black Hills” at noon Wednesday, April 24, in Rapid City.
The program will focus on the stressors on water resources by nature and humans, the value of keeping up water resources for the coming years, Black Hills hydrology and more.
The show’s panelists include Drs. Scott Kenner and James Stone of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology’s Department of Civil Engineering; Lilias Jarding of the Clean Water Alliance and professor emeritus of Oglala Lakota College; and Kyle White, secretary/treasurer of the Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance and director of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Natural Resources Regulatory Agency/Forestry Department.
Chuck Parkinson will moderate the panel.
The program will take place at 415 Main St. Admission is free.