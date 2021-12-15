Water line break causes Fifth Street restrictions

Traffic on Fifth Street is restricted to one lane in each direction due to a water line break, the city announced Tuesday morning.

Fifth Street is under the restriction between St. Anne Street and St. Patrick Street. City crews are working to repair a broken water line in the Fifth Street center lanes.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said crews are initiating repair work immediately and will determine the origin of the water line break as well as how long it will take to complete the repair, and to get traffic restored to normal. Crews are also taking the weather forecast into account.

The city reported that there is currently no disruption in water service in the area, but residents in the 1900 block of Fifth Street could be impacted during repairs.

There is currently no timeline for repair completion or when normal traffic flow will be restored.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.