A water line break today in downtown Rapid City has disrupted water service and traffic flow for a portion of the downtown area.
City crews are on scene, but water service is disrupted for businesses and residences on both sides of Main Street between Seventh Street and Mount Rushmore Road. Two northbound lanes on Mount Rushmore Road near the Main Street intersection as well as two westbound lanes on Main Street between Seventh Street and Mount Rushmore Road are closed. Officials indicate water service and traffic will be impacted in the affected area through the early evening commute.
The water line break occurred around noon.