Water line breaks impact three Rapid City neighborhoods

City crews are on scene of another water line break in Rapid City, the third such break during Thursday’s mid-day period.

According to a news release, a water line break on Fairmont Boulevard is affecting water service to approximately 30-35 residential customers and the businesses within Circle S Plaza, according to city water officials. The water line break is affecting residents and businesses on the north and south sides of Fairmont Boulevard from Elm Avenue to Grandview Drive.

There are no traffic restrictions but drivers are advised to use caution in the affected area. Officials hope to have water service restored to the affected area by early Thursday evening, the news release said.

This is the third water line break reported during Thursday’s mid-day period. Earlier in the afternoon, water line breaks were reported on Jackson Boulevard between Clearview Lane and West Kansas City Street, affecting 150-200 residential and business customers.

Another break is impacting a one-block area of Sioux Avenue between St. Charles Street and St. Patrick Street, affecting water service to 15 residential and two business customers. Crews are on scene of those water line breaks effecting repairs.

No time line is available on when repairs will be complete or water service restored in these affected areas.

City officials said the multiple water line breaks over a short period of time is unique and they will be investigating a cause for the breaks as crews work repairs. Officials do not believe the water line breaks are related as they are affecting neighborhoods in different water pressure zones in the community.