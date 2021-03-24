Water line breaks near Monument Health

Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and a “significant” number of residents and businesses near the south Robbinsdale area lost water Wednesday afternoon after a water line break.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said crews arrived on scene quickly and put a patch on the water line near St. Francis Street and Seventh Street.

“That reinstated the water service to just about everyone in the affected area,” including the hospital, he said.

Shoemaker said reports now indicate that one business and a few homes are still impacted by the break, but crews are son scene making repairs. He said there’s not a timeline for completion just yet.

Shoemaker said the cause for the break is undetermined at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of the line break at Seventh and St. Francis streets.

