Water line breaks still under investigation

All water lines that broke around mid-day Thursday are now repaired, the city's Public Works department announced Friday.

However, the origin and cause of the breaks are still under investigation. Public Works Director Dale Tech said he couldn't attribute the breaks completely to aged infrastructure and said weather may have played a role.

"We see it in the wintertime with freeze-thaw, and certainly for as dry as it's been this year," he said. "The ground dries and moves and puts undue pressure on certain pipes, and we can never tell when that or where that's going to happen."

He said there was not a pressure surge the city can attribute it to other than just a failure.

Tech said the city has a robust system and will continue to make identified replacements as necessary. He said the city analyzes breaks it has to see if there are projects that can happen to alleviate and correct those situations.

Four water line breaks occurred late Thursday afternoon. A line on Jackson Boulevard between Clearview Lane and West Kansas City Street affected 150-200 residential and business customers, and a line impacted a one-block area of Sioux Avenue between St. Charles Street and St. Patrick Street.

The break on Fairmont Boulevard impacted 30-35 residences while the break on Hawthorne Avenue affected businesses in the 900 block of E. St. Andrew Street.

Tech said when a break occurs, crews excavate down to it. He said it's typically a sort of clean break and standard materials are used to fix the pipe. He said it may require inserting a new piece of pipe, or it could be a repair.

He said it's not usually super-invasive.

Tech said the city has enough materials in stock to account for the average number of breaks in a year. He said the breaks are also budgeted for year to year.