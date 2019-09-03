The westbound lane of Highway 44 will be closed Wednesday from Seventh Avenue to 38th Street for repairs to a nearby private water line.
The closure will remain in effect until repairs to both the line and the road are completed, Rapid City spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said. Water service to the area, meanwhile, will be shut off until the city Public Works Department mends the line, work that Shoemaker said should conclude by the end of the day at the latest.
The water line break occurred Saturday morning on residential property near Highway 44, or Jackson Boulevard. The break, like others that affect private water lines, would ordinarily be the property owner's responsibility to repair.
You have free articles remaining.
But Shoemaker said that because the broken line is leaking onto a state highway, and because the property owner has had difficulty finding a contractor to fix it, the city will make the repairs. He said the property owner will still have to pay for repair costs, which have not yet been determined.
Traffic along the affected portion of Jackson Boulevard will be restricted to a single lane beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday.