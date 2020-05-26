Water rescue team recovering body found in Rapid Creek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team is conducting a technical recovery after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in Rapid Creek.

A passer-by called 911 around 1:45 p.m. to report finding a person in the creek behind the Kia dealership and across from the Central State's Fairgrounds, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Officers arrived and realized the individual was already dead since the body was not moving and partially submerged while caught on something in the middle of the fast-moving creek, Medina said.

Because the creek is "flowing pretty well right now" and the person is caught on something, officers realized they needed help, Medina said. So the officers called the water team, which is now "coming up with a plan for recovery."

The fatality is being treated as an unattended death, Medina said. Once the body is recovered, officers will work to identify the person, investigate if there was any foul play, and determine the cause and manner of death. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

