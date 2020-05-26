Water rescue team recovering body found in Rapid Creek

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Two members of the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team return to their truck to get equipment as they get ready to enter Rapid Creek near Cambell Street in Rapid City on Tuesday to recover the body of a drowning victim.
Members of the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team listen Tuesday to instructions before entering Rapid Creek off Cambell Street in Rapid Citn to recover the body of an apparent drowning victim.
Members of the Rapid City Fire Department set up downstream ropes while a member of the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team pulls on his water rescue equipment Tuesday. First responders were on Rapid Creek off Cambell Street in Rapid City to recover the body of a drowning victim from the creek.
Members of the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team talk before entering Rapid Creek off Cambell Street in Rapid City on Tuesday to recover the body of a drowning victim.
A member of the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team carries his equipment back to a group of first-responders on the scene of a drowning on Rapid Creek off Cambell Street in Rapid City on Tuesday.
Members of the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team pull on theri equipment before entering Rapid Creek off Cambell Street in Rapid City on Tuesday to recover the body of a drowning victim.
Members of the Rapid City Fire Department set up downstream ropes while a member of the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team pulls on his water rescue equipment Tuesday. First responders were on Rapid Creek off Cambell Street in Rapid City, S.D., to recover the body of a drowning victim from the creek.
Officers from the Rapid City Police Department wait for members of the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team to arrive on the scene of a drowning off Cambell Street in Rapid City on Tuesday.
A group of first-responders wait for the arrival of the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team on the scene of a drowning on Rapid Creek off Cambell Street in Rapid City on Tuesday.
The Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team is conducting a technical recovery after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in Rapid Creek.
A passer-by called 911 around 1:45 p.m. to report finding a person in the creek behind the Kia dealership and across from the Central State's Fairgrounds, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Officers arrived and realized the individual was already dead since the body was not moving and partially submerged while caught on something in the middle of the fast-moving creek, Medina said.
Because the creek is "flowing pretty well right now" and the person is caught on something, officers realized they needed help, Medina said. So the officers called the water team, which is now "coming up with a plan for recovery."
The fatality is being treated as an unattended death, Medina said. Once the body is recovered, officers will work to identify the person, investigate if there was any foul play, and determine the cause and manner of death.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.