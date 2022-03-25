Water service for those impacted by firefighting foam could span two to eight years

Clean up and remedial actions could begin in 2030 around Ellsworth Air Force Base in areas where water was contaminated by firefighting foam used on the base.

Rita Krebs, one of the restoration program managers for the Air Force at the Ellsworth Air Force Base specializing in PFAS issues, said 2030 is the realistic timeline for when cleaning will start.

Hundreds of residents and 26 private wells in the area were impacted with contamination of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances at levels 10 times what the Environmental Protection Agency deems safe. The substances are linked to cancer, thyroid disease, weakened immunity and other health problems.

Krebs said in a town hall meeting Tuesday that six properties have been connected to existing municipal systems where available and 20 households received treatment systems. She said the base also installed, operates and maintains a treatment system at a mobile home park.

She said there's been a base-wide PFAS, one of the substances identified, remedial investigation since 2020 to determine the extent of the firefighting foam that was used from the 1970s to 2016.

Samples have been taken from Box Elder to the Cheyenne River, she said. Ellsworth Air Force Base is one of three active Air Force installations with human health risk assessments underway. The assessment will be submitted to the EPA for review May 2.

Krebs said the base is doing several demonstration studies with quarterly monitoring and testing to understand how Box Elder Creek, sediments and groundwater are being impacted.

She also said a long-term solution for areas closer to the base includes a South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority-owned and operated system. She said the Air Force may be able to provide about $11 million in funding.

Glen Kane, managing director for the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, said the authority hopes to have a system in the next two years to get residents water for free. He said the system would bring water from the Madison Aquifer through a pipeline from Black Hawk toward the east and north of Interstate 90.

Other impacted areas farther from the base but along Box Elder Creek could see a connection to the Sunset Ranch community water system; a possible shallow well that had samples collected in March 2022; and an area that was purchased by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority using non-environmental restoration program funds for wetlands banking for the new B-21 mission.

