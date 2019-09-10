Traffic on Main Street will be reduced to one lane between Fifth and Seventh streets for the remainder of the month.
The two southernmost lanes of traffic on those blocks closed to through traffic Monday for the next phase of a street project that began in April. Work is expected to wrap up by Sept. 30 and will consist of the replacement of waterline valves and repair of street panels.
The first half of the project closed down Main Street from Seventh Street to Mount Rushmore Road for April and much of May. Rapid City spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said Monday the project was split in half to prevent more sever traffic disruptions during the tourist season.
Tru-Form Construction, the city's repaving partner on the project, was awarded a $409,784 contract for the work.
Shoemaker said that the project will affect St. Joseph Street although work won't begin on that road until next year.