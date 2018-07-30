A massive indoor water park in north Rapid City, years in the making but never completed, is going on the auction block next month.
What was billed as the “Rippin’ Rapids Water Park & Resort” began with great fanfare in 2014, under development of Capitol Management of Rapid City.
But construction stalled, and projected opening dates came and went without anything happening because of financial woes and rising construction costs.
The unfinished 54,000 square-foot building and property, located at 621 East Mall Drive, is now owned by Nebraska-based Great Western Bank.
Its days as a water park are likely over, but auctioneer Ron Bradeen sees much potential in a prime location.
“It’s certainly a multi-use parcel for expansion and such,” said Bradeen of Bradeen Real Estate of Custer, which is handling the sale. “It’s a high-traffic, high-profile area.”
The sale includes a live auction, set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the neighboring Hilton Garden Inn, of the 7.2-acre commercial property.
The live auction will offer the water park property in three ways, Bradeen said.
Potential buyers may bid on the complete property as is, including the land and the 54,000 square-foot building; or they may bid for only the salvage rights to the building; or they may bid on only the real estate alone, without the building.
An online auction, closing on Aug. 14, offers components of the water slide and water park, a large assortment of commercial and industrial electrical components, commercial-grade water heaters, air handling equipment, windows, doors and other structural steel construction items.
Bradeen said the items are unused but in “nearly new” condition.
“It’s doubtful it will continue as a water park,” Bradeen said of the water park property. “Definitely with some work, it could adapt to any number of uses.”
Decades Vintage Clothing
Fashion styles come and go, are in and out, but Kari Hudelson’s pre-owned apparel business, Decades Vintage Clothing, appears to be hot right now.
Hudelson opened her shop in a suite at 429 Kansas City St. just a year ago. Now she is expanding to a much larger storefront in the heart of downtown at 614 St. Joseph St., formerly the home of The Factory Hair Salon.
“I’ve been dreaming of moving downtown and that spot opened up,” said Hudelson.
“It’s such a great industrial spot. I just jumped on it. I didn’t think twice,” she said.
Hudelson said she will have triple the space for merchandise, and with all the extra room, she plans to add consignment clothing to the stock as well.
“I wasn’t able to do that before with the space issue. It seems like I always had people coming in wanting to sell things," she said.
“It’ll be fun to do consignments and let people be involved in building the store and managing merchandise,” she said.
As the name suggests, Decades specializes in '80s and '90s men’s and women’s clothing, but also the '30s and '40s, "The really old stuff, which I don't see very often," she said.
She plans to open in the new space on Wednesday.
Her hours are currently Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The new shop may mean the addition of Monday hours as well.
“I could see that happening soon,” she said.
New Mount Rushmore Road offices
A new office strip mall is rising at the former site of a car wash on newly reconstructed Mount Rushmore Road.
The 4,000 square-foot building is still in the framing stage of construction, but leasing agent Tom Rau of ReMax Real Estate said half of the available office space, located next to Super Lube in the 600 block of Mount Rushmore Road, is already spoken for.
“An insurance agent is going in one side, and the other side is available,” Rau said.
Construction started about a month ago, and the building should be ready for occupancy in October, he said.
Call Rau at 605-390-2735 for more information.