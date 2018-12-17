The health and stability of some of South Dakota’s most vulnerable residents are being threatened by closures of long-term care facilities across the state.
Three nursing homes have closed over the past three years and two more are slated for closure by February. Another 17 former Golden Living Centers are being operated by a state-approved receivership created after the New Jersey firm running the homes went bankrupt.
Several factors are leading to the closures: a low rate of per-patient payment to facilities that accept Medicaid and Medicare; rapidly increasing costs of skilled nursing care; a shortage of qualified employees in a field with generally low salaries; and a reduction in residents due to a “Baby Bust,” the term for a drop in the birth rate during and after the Great Depression in the 1920s and 1930s.
The inability of nursing homes — both non-profit and for-profit facilities — to make money or even stay afloat is causing a crisis of care that could linger for generations, said Mark Deak, executive director of the South Dakota Health Care Association.
“It really is a crisis." he said. "When you have 18 nursing facilities in receivership, that’s never happened in the history of the state. You have two likely to close, and I don’t believe they will be the last; they may be just the tip of the iceberg.”
Low reimbursements
Deak and others say the primary cause of nursing-home failures in South Dakota and across the U.S. is insufficient Medicaid payments.
According to a recent study commissioned by the American Health Care Association in which 28 states supplied data, South Dakota had the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rate at $131 per day. With the cost to house a patient estimated at $163 in the state, nursing homes are losing $32 per day, per Medicaid patient — a total loss of about $39 million a year statewide.
Nursing homes typically survive by having a mix of patients. Losses from Medicaid patients are offset by higher rates paid by “private pay” patients who can afford to pay on their own or those with long-term care insurance.
In some areas, often those with higher populations and a broader mix of incomes, that system can work. But in rural South Dakota, some nursing homes have more than half of their patients on Medicaid.
“In the nursing-home space, there’s not as much private pay, so Medicaid and Medicare are major sources,” said Caroline Haarmann, vice president for Medicaid reimbursement and research at the American Health Care Association. “They’re definitely on very thin margins.”
Nursing-home numbers have been stable on the national level over the past decade, but some areas including in the Great Plains have seen losses and many rural nursing homes are struggling, said Beth Martino, senior vice president of public affairs for the American Health Care Association.
“Many skilled nursing centers across the country are struggling to keep their doors open. The closures and ownership changes that have occurred reflect that trend,” Martino wrote in an email. “Medicaid is drastically underfunded, and the margins for many centers are incredibly thin. We are reaching a point nationally where we have to find a way to pay for the care that seniors and individuals with disabilities need and deserve.”
South Dakota has about 110 nursing homes with roughly 6,800 beds. About 55 percent of nursing home patients in the state are on Medicaid, according to the Department of Social Services.
The average nursing home in South Dakota has a positive operating margin of only 0.7 percent, Deak said, which makes them vulnerable to market forces, government-payment rates and unexpected facility costs.
Operating costs have continued to increase at nursing homes as patients live longer and encounter a greater need for more skilled care, such as for dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease or for patients with bariatric issues or traumatic brain injuries. The average cost to consumers for a nursing home bed ranges from about $7,000 to $9,000 a month in South Dakota, Deak said.
That figure, however, must cover the cost of 24-hour care, administration, facilities, food and other overhead costs, he said.
Staffing shortages are common in nursing homes, especially in rural towns. Certified nursing assistants, who do most of the hands-on care, make about $12 an hour.
One way the state could ease the burden on nursing homes would be to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate, a cost split between the state and federal governments, but it will take more than that to ensure solvency of rural homes, said Ryan Cwach, a Democratic state representative-elect from Yankton.
Cwach, a lawyer who made nursing home funding a part of his campaign platform, said the Legislature needs to address comprehensive nursing home reform. For instance, he said, the state Medicaid reimbursement level is based on a payment of 90 percent of the estimated daily nursing-home cost from 2012, a figure that has certainly risen significantly since then.
Cwach pointed out that availability of long-term care insurance is dwindling as insurers rapidly leave that market. Cwach said he represented a client at his law firm who didn’t qualify for the insurance because he had a knee replacement a decade ago and was considered too high-risk by insurers.
The number of private-pay nursing-home residents who prop up the Medicaid and Medicare clients may continue to fall as private and nonprofit providers develop more apartment-style long-term care facilities that are attractive to those who can afford to maintain their independence.
Those types of facilities are becoming more common in urban markets such as Sioux Falls and Rapid City, further sapping revenue from rural nursing homes.
“I think we need to step back and approach this with an open mind about other solutions that aren’t just fixing Medicaid reimbursement,” Cwach said.
Outgoing Gov. Dennis Daugaard said in his recent 2019-20 budget address that the state is likely to see about $53 million in new spending in the coming year, including a 2.3 percent hike for Medicaid providers.
A panic sets in
In late April, nursing-home administrator Debbie Menzenberg sent a series of urgent emails to South Dakota health officials. Menzenberg was in charge of 18 nursing homes and one assisted-living center on behalf of Skyline Healthcare, a New Jersey firm that in January 2017 had assumed management of the nursing facilities owned by Golden Living Centers.
That month, Skyline stopped paying its bills, and Menzenberg told state officials that a company official told her the company was bankrupt and that she should begin discharging residents.
Unpaid water bills at the Bella Vista and Prairie Hills homes in Rapid City resulted in a shut-off notice, Menzenberg wrote. Electric service was in jeopardy at the nursing home in Pierre. Employees across the group had not been paid and lost their insurance coverage. The facilities only had enough housekeeping and laundry supplies for four more days of operation and food for residents for only five more days.
“Bottom line, the SD facilities are in harm’s way and all residents’ safety is at risk and will increase (in) risk every day,” Menzenberg wrote on April 28. “I NEED HELP!!!” she wrote two days later.
The emails were the opening salvo in a battle to maintain proper management over the struggling nursing homes run by Skyline. In early May, a state circuit judge in Pierre accepted a plan to create Black Hills Receiver LLC, a firm that is now running the former Skyline nursing homes. The executive in charge of Black Hills Receiver is a former Golden Living Center official. The South Dakota Department of Health signed off on the receivership plan.
Based on court documents, it is clear the entire group of nursing homes is financially unstable. After running the homes since early May, the receiver petitioned the court in November to close the nursing homes in Mobridge and Madison. By law, residents must be given 60 days to vacate after the closures are finalized. The judge and department of health have given initial acceptance to the plan. A spokeswoman for Black Hills Receiver said a brief press release issued by the firm in May would be its only official comment.
In the Nov. 13 petition to close the two facilities, attorneys for the receiver said the Madison and Mobridge homes had to be closed because they expected a loss of nearly $1.2 million between the two from May through December. Furthermore, the petition notes that the facilities in receivership in total will likely lose $7.7 million by the end of 2018.
The petition includes ominous language for the other 17 homes. “The receivership as a whole is operating at a significant, and unsustainable, loss,” the petition states. “If not addressed in a timely manner, the unsustainable operational losses could result in issues not just at the facilities that have the biggest financial issues, but also across the receivership.”
Financial pressure is also being applied by MidCap Financial Services, a firm that said in court filings it is owed nearly $5 million in loans made to Skyline to run the nursing homes. The firm asserts that Black Hills Receiver is now responsible for the loans and argues that revenues from the nursing homes and value of property are being improperly used by the receiver to “prop up these failing operations” in South Dakota.
In all, the 19 facilities in receivership have about 1,000 employees and roughly 900 residents. They are in Arlington, Armour, Clark, Groton, Ipswich, Lake Norden, Madison, Milbank, Mobridge, Pierre, Rapid City, Redfield, Salem, Sioux Falls and Watertown.
A court hearing is set for Dec. 20 to finalize plans for closure of the Madison home with its roughly 50 beds and Mobridge facility with its roughly 90 beds.
A group of concerned officials is seeking to come up with a plan to save the facility in Mobridge, but the exodus of residents from the home in Madison is well underway, according to Mayor Roy Lindsay.
“People are feeling sorry for the residents and staff, and those who are directly affected are really under stress,” Lindsay said. “Where do I take mom or dad? How far away do they have to go? In all of them, you’re taking them away from their friends and family.”
Lindsay and others are also trying to determine what is next for the property and nursing home itself, both of which are still owned by Golden Living.
The pending closure has had a negative ripple effect on the entire city, Lindsay said. “The stress has been detrimental to everyone.”