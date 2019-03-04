Editor's note: Helping hands is a new weekly series profiling nonprofits in western South Dakota.
When women in western South Dakota experience violence, WAVI is there with shelter and support.
Working Against Violence Inc. (WAVI) is the domestic violence and sexual assault center in Rapid City and the largest in western South Dakota.
They’ve been serving the community for 41 years and work to create a community free of domestic abuse and sexual assault through advocacy, education and support services.
They provide services to women, men and children, both in and out of the shelter. All services are offered at no cost, and they have a wide range of services, such as emergency shelters, crisis management and support groups. The organization’s website includes resources from groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, Sioux San Indian Health Service, the Social Security Administration and more.
“Most people know us for the emergency shelter where people can come stay if they are escaping intimate partner violence, but we offer so much more. We work with the Regional Hospital and IHS on emergency response, and we also have an attorney on site,” said WAVI Development Director Kristina Simmons.
WAVI hosts many events in the community, including the Spirit of Peace Beach Ball. The annual fundraiser benefits the emergency shelter and services provided by the organization. They chose a beach theme to lift the spirits of the attendants and get them in the mood for warmer weather.
This year’s event will honor Gayle Thome and Youth VIP (Voices In Prevention) with the Spirit of Peace Award for their work in the community in the ongoing efforts to stop violence. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at their location at 527 Quincy St.
There are many ways to benefit WAVI. Simmons said the best option is to spread awareness.
“A big way to help is speaking out. If you see something or hear something don't ignore it. Call us. We have a 24-hour crisis line, so somebody's always here on the other end of the line if they've got questions, or if it may not be affecting them directly,” she said
WAVI is always looking for volunteers and encourages the public to lend a helping hand. They have a list of items updated weekly on their website and Facebook page that people can donate. Items include toilet paper, deodorant, toothbrushes and diapers.
“I always tell people, ‘think of the things that you use on daily basis and multiply that by about 40 people’ and that’s how much stuff we need,” she said.
For more information or to learn how to donate, call 341-3292, visit them at 527 Quincy St., or on their website at wavi.org.