Western Dakota Tech will begin offering new degree and certification options in several in-demand fields starting this fall.
Several will include brand new courses that are still in development and at least one will feature an internship component.
The "mechnician" certification option will be offered through the college's electrical trades program while a hospitality diploma will be available through the business and technology program. Associate degrees in industrial maintenance and aquaponics will also be offered through a blend of several different programs.
The program proposals were announced last week during a school board meeting.
WDT President Ann Bolman said the new offerings are part of the college's push to strengthen the talent pipeline between itself and businesses local and national.
The mechnician curriculum, which will incorporate information technology and heavy equipment education, is being developed in conjunction with construction machinery giant Caterpillar. Education would focus on the use of remotely operated mining and drilling machinery.
"Because it’s an emerging field, we’re working very closely with Caterpillar,” Bolman said Tuesday.
Bolman said Caterpillar has stated that it would like to see 80 students graduate from the program each year. Forecasts the company provided to the school indicate that it will open 50 new sites nationwide next year that each require some 100 service technicians.
At the local level, Bolman said, internship opportunities with Liv Hospitality and Custer State Park will be offered in two of the three new courses being developed for the hospitality track.
“They’re having a real shortage of people with the background needed to be excellent in hospitality," Bolman said.
The number of jobs in South Dakota's hospitality industry is expected to grow by 11 percent through 2026, according to state labor projections.
State and national bureaus of labor statistics also predict growth in the number of jobs available in the fields of aquaponics and industrial maintenance.
The college recently applied for a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund the construction of an additional aquaponics unit. A kind of farming method, aquaponics uses animal waste to fertilize fresh produce in a closed system.
The school's first aquaponics unit, which students built last year, received national attention over the summer.
Bolman said the developing field could one day help residents in remote communities to grow fresh food.
Two courses and two new labs will be offered as part of the two-year associate program.
The industrial maintenance program, which consists of training in diesel equipment and welding, will be formed through a combination of existing courses.
The host of new options has prompted the college to look at hiring additional faculty members, Bolman said, although none will likely be hired before next spring. Current faculty will oversee the instruction of the new courses this fall, she said.