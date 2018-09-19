The board of education overseeing Western Dakota Tech voted Monday evening to approve the third reading of policies regarding discrimination and sexual violence response that explicitly carve out protections for transgender and gender-nonconforming students and staff.
The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 to approve policy 2005, which updates campus discrimination and harassment protections to include the words "gender identity." The board also voted 6-1 to approve the third reading of policy 4001 on Sexual Violence Response, which for at least two years has already protected "gender identity."
"We're very happy that they passed because we really want to make sure that our policies clearly communicate all of the protected groups," said Ann Bolman, president of WDT.
Bolman said transgender individuals were already protected from discrimination under the word "sex" in the older school policies, but the new language is more explicit in making this protection clear to campus members.
"This language should be included because otherwise there is a potential for people not understanding," Bolman said. "Spelling it out helps people who aren't aware this is a protected group."
School board members Matt Stephens, Christine Stephenson, Curt Pochardt and board President Ron Riherd voted in favor of the policy 2005 update. Amy Policky, Kate Thomas and Mike Roesler voted against it.
Title IX has protected students and staff from discrimination in education on the basis of sex since 1972. The Obama Administration urged schools in separate memos to consider "sex" as an umbrella term for individuals expressing gender in non-binary ways. However, officials in the Trump Administration have withdrawn those memos and encouraged local school districts to adopt their own policies.
Monday's vote only dealt with policies for the technical college. It did not address the K-12 school district.