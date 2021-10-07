WDT Career Expo sparks connections among students, professionals

Hannah Thoelke came to Western Dakota Technical College’s Career Expo on Thursday with a wide range of interests and a single solid goal.
“I do know that I want to do something to help people,” said Thoelke, a senior at Central High School, just as the expo was winding up. “That has always been the thing I wanted when I was a kid … I don’t know what I want to do, but these are definitely good starts for me to figure out where I want to go.”
The Career Expo included more than 30 program and career displays, said Wanda Roe, admissions and events specialist at Western Dakota Tech. The expo, which took place in The Monument on Thursday morning, unfolded in person for the first time in two years. It took place at about the same time and in the same building as the area’s Post High School Planning event,
Last year's in-person expo was lost to COVID-19.
“This is a career exploration for them,” Roe said. “They’re so impressionable at this age, and their minds change. This is a great event where they can visit with our students and get an idea what the career fields are like.”
Roe noted that presenters included Western Dakota Tech students, program directors and people who worked in area industries.
Stephanie Mayfield, director of the West River Area Health Education Center, introduced students to health careers especially in demand in South Dakota. She mentioned nurses, emergency medical technicians and a variety of others.
Mayfield’s table was adorned with vials of salt, sugar and other substances people should be careful about consuming. She said the primary purpose of the table was to introduce students to the health care field.
“I try to just walk them through all the opportunities that are out there,” she said.
Michelle Bermudez, a recruiter for Muth Electric Inc., said she works to correct misperceptions of electrical trades and related fields.
“People think about the construction industry as just a job, a low-paying job,” she said. “But it’s not. It’s a career, and earnings are very high at a very young age.”
Some people at the expo were present in more wide-ranging capacities.
Teryn Richardson, a student success coach at Western Dakota Tech, helps high school students take dual-enrollment – where they can earn both high school and college credit. It’s a chance, she explained, for them to explore career fields early on.
“They can take a lot of the entry-level classes, like EMT classes and welding,” she said. “And if they work hard enough, they can get an associate’s (degree) while they’re in high school.”
Thoelke, the senior at Central High School, found particular programs that interested her as well as some program combinations. She described links to two of the professions she explored, nursing and criminal justice.
“I liked how I could put them together, so I would be looking at forensics or nursing in jails,” she said. “Those are some of the suggestions I got that I thought were really helpful.”
