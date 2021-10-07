WDT Career Expo sparks connections among students, professionals

Hannah Thoelke came to Western Dakota Technical College’s Career Expo on Thursday with a wide range of interests and a single solid goal.

“I do know that I want to do something to help people,” said Thoelke, a senior at Central High School, just as the expo was winding up. “That has always been the thing I wanted when I was a kid … I don’t know what I want to do, but these are definitely good starts for me to figure out where I want to go.”

The Career Expo included more than 30 program and career displays, said Wanda Roe, admissions and events specialist at Western Dakota Tech. The expo, which took place in The Monument on Thursday morning, unfolded in person for the first time in two years. It took place at about the same time and in the same building as the area’s Post High School Planning event,

Last year's in-person expo was lost to COVID-19.

“This is a career exploration for them,” Roe said. “They’re so impressionable at this age, and their minds change. This is a great event where they can visit with our students and get an idea what the career fields are like.”

Roe noted that presenters included Western Dakota Tech students, program directors and people who worked in area industries.