Western Dakota Tech is vying for a federal grant that could grow its award-winning aquaponics program.
Rapid City Area school board directors unanimously approved Monday the school's application for the grant during a regular meeting.
The grant, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, would provide the school with a little more than $200,000 for its aquaponics system over three years. Wastewater from fish raised in the system is used to fertilize an adjoining garden bed to grow fresh produce.
The project at West Dakota Tech was recognized over the summer by the National Science Foundation with a first-place award in its Community College Innovation Challenge.
Funding would be used to build two additional aquaponics units, one of which would be mobile. According to administrative documents, funds would also be used to host educational summits for communities interested in building systems of their own.
Two internships with the project would be offered a year and funded in part through the grant.
During Monday's meeting, School Special Services Director Gregory Gaden announced the district was applying for two separate state grants that would fund disciplinary training for teachers and classroom programming for students with learning disabilities, respectively. Both are available through the state Department of Education.
The Specific Learning Disabilities and Dsylexia Reading Strategies grant would provide $110,000 in funding for programs targeting students with reading disabilities. Rapid City schools have applied for and received the grant for the past four years.
Gaden said the grant is intended to help schools sustain such programs by themselves, and that this could possibly be the last year that the district applies for it. The district would assume any related costs in its absence.
The Multi-Tiered System of Support grant would provide $64,000 over five years. The name refers to a disciplinary framework that utilizes a concept from two widely used models, "response to intervention" and "positive behavioral intervention and support."
"We're really trying to make uniformity out of all these different types of programs," Gaden said.
Gaiden said that the grant is used partly to pay stipends to teachers that attend disciplinary training sessions on non-contract days. It helps to pay for substitutes, he said, when teachers train on regular school days.