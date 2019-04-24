{{featured_button_text}}
ATEA Award Photo

(From left) Brooks Jacobsen, Lake Area Technical Institute supervisor; Dani Hersrud, a surgical technology student at Western Dakota Technical Institute; Jade Hollister, director of Surgical Technology Education at WDT, and Bryan Albrecht, CEO of Gateway Technical College in Racine, Wisconsin.

 Courtesy photo

The American Technical Education Association has named Dani Hersrud, who is studying surgical technology at Western Dakota Technical Institute, as this year's outstanding technical student.

Hersrud was one of two individuals from WDT to be recognized by the group at a conference held this month in Indiana. The other, Surgical Technology Program Director Jade Hollister, was named an outstanding technical instructor. 

Awards highlighting Regional Hospital and Lakeview Technical Institute in Watertown were also handed out. ATEA Executive Director Sandra Kresbach said this year's conference marked the first time that South Dakotans took home awards in all four categories.

Founded in 1928, the ATEA today is based in Minneapolis and advocates for technical education.

