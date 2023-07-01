Sometimes hope and help comes in the form of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Meade School District notified parents in April that the district didn’t qualify for federal summer lunch funding and therefore isn’t able to serve free lunches to kids this summer. Churches and community members in Sturgis have stepped up to help fill the void with a Kids Summer Meals program. Nearly 200 free sack lunches are being provided each week to elementary and middle school students.

The Kids Summer Meals program started at Sturgis United Methodist Church, which distributed its first sack lunches on May 31. Free sack lunches will be provided through the month of July.

“We started out with the Sturgis Elementary School (which is across the street from the Methodist church). They gave us some buns and turkey and cheese, and we got some little applesauce cups and chips and it helped us get off on the right foot. We figured out how much we needed and we went from there,” said Deb Holland, who coordinates Sturgis United Methodist Church’s Kids Summer Meals program.

A local radio station helped spread the word, and volunteers delivered some of the lunches to elementary and middle school students in summer school. The Kids Summer Meals program began with about 40 lunches and grew quickly. By mid-June, Sturgis United Methodist Church volunteers were packing and distributing about 100 lunches once a week. The church, located at 1755 Ballpark Road, will continue offering free sack lunches from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, July 5, 12, 19 and 26.

“Word is getting out, so people are stopping by and saying, ‘We’ll take some lunches,’” Holland said.

“We have the bags packed and…we hand them out at the front door of the church,” she said. “Families come. The first ones were a mom and three kids (who) were really excited they got to carry the lunches back to the car themselves.”

The sack lunches typically include a sandwich — either peanut butter and jelly or turkey or ham and cheese — with chips, fruit, juice and a cookie or granola bar. Holland said some kids were “giddy” to get an entire apple all to themselves in their lunch.

“I can’t say enough for the volunteers,” Holland said, noting the Methodist church averages 10 volunteers a week who pack the lunches. “They kept coming and coming…It’s just a God thing. It’s just happening."

Holland notified the Sturgis Alliance of Churches about the Kids Summer Meals Program, and the Alliance spread the word to other churches. In June, First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis joined the effort. The church, located at 1319 Junction Ave., is giving out sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

“We have not done anything like this before. I kind of spearheaded it,” said Hillary Hill, the Kids Summer Meals coordinator at First Presbyterian Church. “I said hey, if the Methodists are doing this, we should be doing this too. Maybe if we pick a day, maybe other churches will too.”

Holland and her volunteers showed Hill their system for packing and distributing the lunches and gave the Presbyterian church some food to help them get started. On their first day distributing lunches, the Presbyterian church gave away 90 sack lunches.

The Presbyterian church has a team of about 10 volunteers who pack the lunches.

“That was our goal. We sent an email to the church body and right away we got 10 volunteers…All the people were willing to jump in and make this happen,” Hill said. “We’re doing this through the end of July and after that it’s tricky because of the motorcycle rally. (Locals) don’t go out much in Sturgis during the rally. The traffic is crazy.”

A community effort

Funding from the churches and donations are helping to cover the costs of the lunches. During the past school year, Sturgis United Methodist Church’s United Women in Faith group donated money to pay off about $1,000 in debits for families who were behind in paying for their children’s lunches in the Meade School District, Holland said. United Women in Faith donated more funds to assist the Kids Summer Meals program.

“This really goes hand in hand with (paying off the lunch debits),” Holland said. “We thought this was the perfect outlet.”

United Women in Faith holds two bazaars each year and a rummage sale to raise money that’s put toward projects such as Kids Summer Meals.

First Presbyterian Church’s missions committee donated some funds, and both churches are accepting donations to help buy food for the lunches. Hill said donations of supplies such as paper lunch bags and plastic baggies for sandwiches are welcome as well. Contact the First Presbyterian Church office at 605-347-2395 or Sturgis United Methodist Church at 605-720-5578 to make donations.

Hill and Holland said Grocery Mart and Lynn’s Dakotamart have partnered with Kids Summer Meals by giving the churches discounts on food purchased for the sack lunches.

“We’ve also had parishioners donate money, and we got $400 from the Alliance of Churches here in town, and we got $200 from the Rachel Circle at Grace Lutheran Church. It’s truly a joint effort of all those in the community seeing there’s a need and stepping up to fill it,” Holland said.

“This is about loving your neighbor and this whole project is heart-warming (to see) everybody in the faith community step up and say, ‘Yeah, we are about loving our neighbors,’” Holland said.

Apply now for free, reduced cost school lunches

Meade School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt said the district is seeing a lower number of applications for free and reduced lunches. Although parents didn’t apply for free and reduced lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic, they now have to apply every year.

Rhonda Ramsdell, Meade School District food service director, said applications for free and reduced cost meals open July 1 for the upcoming school year. Families can go to family.titank12.com/Z3D8PQ to apply for the meals.

Typically, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services summer food service program is limited to areas where 50% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. For a school to qualify, it must have a free-reduced percentage of 50% or be located in a neighborhood that’s determined to be need-based on census data.

In 2022, the Meade School District served 2,685 free summer meals through its Summer Food Service Program. The program operated for 32 days in June and July 2022.

Waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed schools to provide free meals to all students, regardless of their family income, but those waivers expired before summer 2022. However, last summer Meade School District was able to provide free meals based on site eligibility data (free and reduced applications collected from families in school year 2017-18), which can be used for up to five years, according to the South Dakota Department of Education.

Applying for the meals helps families on limited budgets and, if the district returns to having 50% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, the district could potentially have funding next summer to provide free meals again.

“We encourage as many people as possible to go online and fill out an application for meals during the school year,” Wormstadt said. “It benefits children and the school district too.”

Ramsdell and Wormstadt said to their knowledge, with the exception of the churches' Kids Summer Meals, there are no other free summer meals programs in Sturgis this year.

“I’m glad the churches are doing it. I think that’s wonderful,” Ramsdell said.

Where to find free summer meals this summer According to the USDA Summer Meals for Kids Site Finder (fns.usda.gov/meals4kids), Rapid City and Kadoka are the only Black Hills communities providing free summer meals this year. In Rapid City, free meals are served by the YMCA, The Club for Boys, and at Rapid City High School, General Beadle Elementary School, Monroe Head Start sponsored by Youth & Family Services, South Middle School, North Middle School, Knollwood Heights Elementary School, and at mobile sites at 920 Sheridan Lake Road, at Robbinsdale Park and at LaCroix Links. In Kadoka, free meals and afternoon snacks are served at Kadoka Elementary School.

Ellen Brown, left, and Bill Atyeo put together bagged lunches on Wednesday at Sturgis United Methodist Church. Ellen Brown places bagged lunches in boxes to be carried out to cars on Wednesday at Sturgis United Methodist Church. Colleen Cooper, left, and Judy Hardwood put together turkey sandwiches on Wednesday at Sturgis United Methodist Church. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are made on Wednesday at Sturgis United Methodist Church. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are bagged on Wednesday at Sturgis United Methodist Church. Deb Holland poses for a portrait on Wednesday in the Sanctuary Room of Sturgis United Methodist Church. Holland came up with the idea to provide bagged lunches for students every Wednesday after she heard the school district no longer qualified for summer funding. "They're not gonna have free and reduced meals this summer," says Holland. "And It's been weighing on my heart that as their neighbors we need to step up and provide that to the kids." Deb Holland, left, and Myrna Hill bring boxes of bagged lunches to be placed in Hill's car on Wednesday at Sturgis United Methodist Church. Myrna Hill carries boxes of bagged lunches out to her car on Wednesday at United Methodist Church in Sturgis.