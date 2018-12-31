Heavy snow and high wind are causing issues across the Black Hills Monday morning.
Rapid City Regional airport's main commercial runway is closed because of "extreme visibility conditions," according to a release from airport officials.
The release says travelers should not to come to the airport at this time and further updates with be provided when the runway reopens.
The area was hit by snow and strong gusty winds starting Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning.
Rapid City Journal carriers as trying to deliver papers but are running in to slick roads and poor visibility. Papers are expected to be delivered no later than 2 p.m.
Several city services are also impacted. There will be no trash pickup on Monday. Monday service will happen on Wednesday. The city landfill is also closed today and transit services won't start until 9 a.m.